National Horse Show: The Original Wailers Concert

With $810,000 in prize money offered, this year’s CP National Horse Show has been designated a CSI-W 4* show by the FEI and the International Open Jumpers will compete for almost a half a million dollars in prize money. For the sixth year in a row, The National Show Hunter Hall of Fame has named the CP National Horse Show the ‘Horse Show of the Year’. In 2017, the top-rated hunter sections have a total purse of $195,000.

Immediately following the conclusion of the $250,000 Longines FEI World CupTM Jumping Lexington CSI-W4* starting at 7 p.m, the Original Wailers will perform their long-loved brand of reggae music.