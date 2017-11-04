National Horse Show: The Original Wailers Concert

Led by by Al Anderson – the American born guitarist who performed with Bob Marley and the Wailers for a stint in the mid-1970s – The Original Wailers includes a group of musicians who continue the legacy of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ music. This concert was organized in conjunction with the National Horse Show, which takes place at the Kentucky Horse Park Oct. 31-Nov. 5. Admission to the concert includes admission the the horse show.

The show will start at approximately 8:30 p.m., immediately following the conclusion of the $250,000 Longines FEI World CupTM Jumping Lexington, which starts at 7 p.m.

With $810,000 in prize money offered, this year’s CP National Horse Show has been designated a CSI-W 4* show by the FEI and the International Open Jumpers will compete for almost a half a million dollars in prize money. For the sixth year in a row, The National Show Hunter Hall of Fame has named the CP National Horse Show the ‘Horse Show of the Year’. In 2017, the top-rated hunter sections have a total purse of $195,000.