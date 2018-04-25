Nicholas Jamerson / Grayson Jenkins / Wesley Smith

Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

A singer’s combination of good looks, an eastern Kentucky accent and cowboy boots can easily draw a crowd of fans. The real charm lies in the perspective and lyrics voiced in the songs of Nick Jamerson.

Grayson Jenkins: A native of the rolling hills and coal mining communities of rural western Kentucky, Grayson Jenkins is a singer-songwriter who now calls Lexington, KY his home. Grayson’s music reflects his influences from all genres, whether it's country, blues, rock, or bluegrass. His lyrics are inspired by the words of Mark Twain, who always said, “Write what you know.” In keeping with this motto, Grayson’s songs pay homage to the things most important to him—family, friends, and a life without regrets.

Wesley has been writing songs. They're about his life experiences or people he has met. His influences include James Taylor, Jim Croce, Eagles, Steve Miller, Jonathan Edwards and John Cleese.

Willie's Locally Known 286 Southland Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
