“Hopes, Dreams and Wishes” is the theme of the 15th annual gala fundraiser for Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, a 37-year-old program based at the Kentucky Horse Park that offers equine-assisted therapies and activities for people of all ages from children to military veterans. Evening features cocktails, dining, and live and silent auctions. Among highlights is the auction of CKRH students and horses in themed costumes in the style of a prestigious Thoroughbred auction.