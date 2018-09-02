Nothing More/ Bad Wolves/ Eyes Set To Kill

Employing a powerful blend of twisty progressive rock, explosive heavy metal, and soaring, radio-ready alt-rock, hard-hitting, forward-thinking San Antonio-based quartet Nothing More invokes names like System of a Down, 30 Seconds to Mars, Incubus, Mars Volta, and Killswitch Engage.

Bad Wolves aren’t just a band, they’re a sonic wrecking ball that’s destroying everything in their path. The act—which is composed of drummer John Boecklin (ex-Devildriver), vocalist Tommy Vext (Divine Heresy, Snot) as well as guitarists Doc Coyle (ex-God Forbid), Chris Cain (Bury Your Dead) and bassist Kyle Konkiel (ex-In This Moment), may seem like they just exploded onto the scene, but the idea has been percolating in Boecklin and Vext’s heads since 2015.

Formed in 2004 by sisters Alexia and Anissa Rodriguez, Arizona’s Eyes Set to Kill set out to create their own take on the screamo genre. To fill out the lineup, vocalist and guitarist Alexia Rodriguez and bassist Anissa Rodriguez recruited vocalist and synth player Brandon Anderson, guitarist Greg Kerwin, and drummer Caleb Clifton. The group combines the driving emotion of Thursday and Thrice with technical hardcore reminiscent of Walls of Jericho and Poison the Well.