Ring in the New Year at Whiskey Bear with one of a kind hors d’oeuvres by Dan Wu of Atomic Ramen and Josiah Correll of Pasture by Marksbury Farm. Live music by Swing '39.

$70 per person includes:

- Heavy Hors d'oeuvres

- Live Music

- 2 Drink Tickets

- Champagne Toast at Midnight

Dress to impress. Suggested colors are black, white, and red. Sparkles optional.

Must be 21+