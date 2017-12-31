NYE Art Bash

Get lit for the new year with 21c, UK Art Museum, Lexington Art League, Institute 193, Mecca Live Studio And Gallery and WRFL-LIVE in celebration of art in Lexington. Revel in a night of circus acts by Sora Contemporary Circus, art performances, entertainment by Mecca Studios, dancing to Kentucky Pro DJ, hors d'oeurves from Lockbox and a premium bar. Live it up with party favors and a photobooth. $35 general admission, $95 open bar admission. All guests receive complimentary bubbly toast at midnight.