The Binders are a female-rock/punk/riot cover band that plays homage to all the women of rock, punk and riot who came before them from Benatar to X-Ray Spex.

Vocals: Robbie Morgan and Alicia Tighe CoxLead guitar: Kelly RicheyRhythm guitar: Melanie MossingBass guitar: Blake CoxDrums: Sherri M. McGee

Dress code: 70's underground.

Lexington punk rockers The Fanged Robot will open the night.