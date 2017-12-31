NYE with Sundy Best and Family

Sundy Best crafts music that re-imagines timeless classic rock of the ‘70s and ‘80s – think the Eagles and the smart, whiskey-voiced lyrics of Tom Petty and Bob Seger. With Nick on guitar and Kris on cajon, Sundy Best takes that sound, modernizes it in their own unique way by borrowing hints of country and bluegrass, to make it personal. Offstage, the pair are lifelong friends, college athletes and dog-lovers; onstage the musical duo delivers something wholly fresh and original, blending their best influences with personal music histories.