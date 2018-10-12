October Ghost Hunts at Waveland!
Ghost Hunt – Is Waveland Haunted? Two chances to find out, on Friday, Oct 12th and Friday Oct 26th!
The Lexington Paranormal Research Society ghost hunt will begin at 8pm. Tickets are $20 at the gate. No reservations required. All interested, meet at the cabin at 8:00 p.m. The paranormal investigation will last until midnight.
Not recommended for children. All proceeds will be donated to the Friends of Waveland.
Waveland State Historical Site Waveland Museum Ln, Lexington, Kentucky 40514 View Map
