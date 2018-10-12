October Ghost Hunts at Waveland!

Ghost Hunt – Is Waveland Haunted? Two chances to find out, on Friday, Oct 12th and Friday Oct 26th!

The Lexington Paranormal Research Society ghost hunt will begin at 8pm. Tickets are $20 at the gate. No reservations required. All interested, meet at the cabin at 8:00 p.m. The paranormal investigation will last until midnight.

Not recommended for children. All proceeds will be donated to the Friends of Waveland.