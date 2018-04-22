Origins Jazz Series Presents: Chris Potter

×
"Easily the most compelling saxophonist of his generation."- Detroit Free Press. A world-class soloist, accomplished composer, and formidable bandleader, Grammy Award winning saxophonist Chris Potter has emerged as a leading light of his generation. Potter’s music showcases limitless creativity and a vibrant sense of swing, prompting critics, musicians, and fans alike to cite him as the one of the finest saxophonists today.
Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center 300 E. 3rd St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
