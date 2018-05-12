Origins Jazz Series: Triptych feat. Zach Brock

Tee Dee's Lounge 266 E 2nd St , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The May edition of Origins Jazz Series presents Grammy-winning violinist Zach Brock, and his jazz trio Triptych with bassist Matt Ulery, and drummer Jon Deitemyer. Heralded as “the pre-eminent improvising violinist of his generation,” Zach Brock is a violinist and composer whose music draws on the traditions of jazz, classical, world, and popular music. Zach received a Grammy Award in 2017 for his work on Snarky Puppy’s album Culcha Vulcha and Downbeat Magazine named him the 'Rising star Violinist' of 2013.

There will be tow performances: One at 7p.m. and another at 9:15p.m.

Tee Dee's Lounge 266 E 2nd St , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
