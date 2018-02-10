Old Time Music Gathering Performances, Workshops, Open Jam Sessions and more

Presentations, workshops, jams and more will take place over the course of the afternoon.

Workshops: KY Banjo Styles/ KY Fiddle Tunes/ Square Dance Calling/ Shape-note Singing/ Shaker Songs Freedom Songs/ Harmony Singing/ African Drumming/ Appalachian

DanceConversations: Understanding and Reimagining the Murder Ballad with Richard Underwood and Bianca Spriggs/ Mary Wheeler: Paducah's Songcatcher with Nathan Blake Lynn/ Black KY Fiddlers and the History of Jug Band Music with John Harrod and Michael Jones

Lexington Old-Time Music Gathering is a four-day winter music festival bringing Kentucky's traditional arts to Lexington. Features a weekend with “old masters” of traditional mountain music; dance callers from throughout the state; performances by accomplished and emerging string bands; youth workshops and performances; academic presentations; jamming for all skill levels; dance, singing, and instrument workshops; literary readings; instrument and art vendors; and farm-to-table eating experiences.