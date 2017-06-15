Oddissee w/ Good Company and Olivier St. Louis

to Google Calendar - Oddissee w/ Good Company and Olivier St. Louis - 2017-06-29 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oddissee w/ Good Company and Olivier St. Louis - 2017-06-29 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oddissee w/ Good Company and Olivier St. Louis - 2017-06-29 22:00:00 iCalendar - Oddissee w/ Good Company and Olivier St. Louis - 2017-06-29 22:00:00

Cosmic Charlie's National Ave, Lexington, Kentucky 40502

Washington, DC producer and emcee, based in Brooklyn, NY now. Member of the Low Budget crew and of Diamond District. Signed to Mello Music Group. In 2010, Oddisee released Traveling Man on Mello Music Group. His Odd Spring mixtape was listed on the Washington Post’s Best Local Hip-Hop mixtapes of 2010. Oddisee was originally influenced by his parents’ heritages, combined with a hip-hop influence from his older cousins that included De La Soul and A tribe Called Quest.

www.cosmic-charlies.com

Info

Cosmic Charlie's National Ave, Lexington, Kentucky 40502 View Map

Tadoo

to Google Calendar - Oddissee w/ Good Company and Olivier St. Louis - 2017-06-29 22:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Oddissee w/ Good Company and Olivier St. Louis - 2017-06-29 22:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Oddissee w/ Good Company and Olivier St. Louis - 2017-06-29 22:00:00 iCalendar - Oddissee w/ Good Company and Olivier St. Louis - 2017-06-29 22:00:00

Tags

Built with Metro Publisher™
Close
Hi there!
Can't get enough Smiley Pete? Submit your email address to stay up to date with the latest content
Magazines