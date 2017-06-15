× Expand Oddissee w/ Good Company and Olivier St. Louis

Washington, DC producer and emcee, based in Brooklyn, NY now. Member of the Low Budget crew and of Diamond District. Signed to Mello Music Group. In 2010, Oddisee released Traveling Man on Mello Music Group. His Odd Spring mixtape was listed on the Washington Post’s Best Local Hip-Hop mixtapes of 2010. Oddisee was originally influenced by his parents’ heritages, combined with a hip-hop influence from his older cousins that included De La Soul and A tribe Called Quest.

