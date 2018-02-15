Ona/ Dividends

The band formed in late 2013 and are based in Huntington, WV. Ona’s debut record ‘American Fiction’ reached critical success appearing on NPR best of lists, SIRIUS Radio airplay, and a spot on nationally syndicated radio program Mountain Stage.From New York City to Birmingham, AL, the five piece unit has garnered a faithful fan base on the east coast and Midwest regions. The band recently signed with New Frontier Touring based in Nashville, TN and plans to expand their time on the road in 2018.

The Dividends are self described as an Alt-Rock band with trumpet and hail from Huntington, WV.