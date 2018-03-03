One World Film Festival: "I Am Evidence"

One World Films believes film can present issues of culture, society, ethnicity, gender and the politics that surrounds them in ways that increase understanding and encourage creative thinking about complex social situations. They aim to challenge the increasingly-diverse population of Lexington and Central Kentucky on these issues through the annual One World Film Festival: a festival with speakers worth hearing, discussions worth having and — most importantly — current films worth seeing.

Trish Adlesic & Geeta Gandbhir, Directors

USA, 2017 (Not Rated)

English (89 min.)

I Am Evidence tells the story of four survivors whose rape kits went untested for years, following them as they navigate their way through the criminal justice system and learn that so often, the system is broken. The film reveals the historic nature of the way we treat the crime of sexual assault in this country, and the positive effects that occur when perpetrators are held accountable and survivors are given an opportunity for healing and justice. I Am Evidence has won the audience award for Best Documentary Film at both the Provincetown and Traverse City Film Festivals.