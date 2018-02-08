One World Film Festival: "Before The Flood"

Fisher Stevens, Director

USA, 2016 (PG)

English (96 min.)

One World Films believes film can present issues of culture, society, ethnicity, gender and the politics that surrounds them in ways that increase understanding and encourage creative thinking about complex social situations. They aim to challenge the increasingly-diverse population of Lexington and Central Kentucky on these issues through the annual One World Film Festival: a festival with speakers worth hearing, discussions worth having and — most importantly — current films worth seeing.

From Academy Award-winning filmmaker Fisher Stevens and Academy Award-winning actor, environmental activist and U.N. Messenger of Peace Leonardo DiCaprio, Before the Flood presents a riveting account of the dramatic changes now occurring around the world due to climate change, as well as the actions we as individuals and as a society can take to prevent catastrophic disruption of life on our planet. The film follows DiCaprio as he travels to five continents and the Arctic speaking to scientists, world leaders, activists and local residents to gain a deeper understanding of this complex issue and investigate concrete solutions to the most pressing environmental challenge of our time.