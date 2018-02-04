One World Film Festival: "Life, Animated"

One World Films believes film can present issues of culture, society, ethnicity, gender and the politics that surrounds them in ways that increase understanding and encourage creative thinking about complex social situations. They aim to challenge the increasingly-diverse population of Lexington and Central Kentucky on these issues through the annual One World Film Festival: a festival with speakers worth hearing, discussions worth having and — most importantly — current films worth seeing.

From Academy Award winning director Roger Ross Williams, Life, Animated is the inspirational story of Owen Suskind, a young man who was unable to speak as a child until he and his family discovered a unique way to communicate by immersing themselves in the world of classic Disney animated films. This emotional coming-of-age story follows Owen as he graduates to adulthood and takes his first steps toward independence. The subject of his father Ron Suskind’s New York Times bestseller, Owen was a thriving three year old who suddenly and inexplicably went silent – and for years after remained unable to connect with other people or to convey his thoughts, feelings or desires.