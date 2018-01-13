Origins Jazz Series: Jessie Laine Powell

The January edition of the Origins Jazz Series features Lexington-based vocalist Jessie Laine Powell.

To jazz lovers across the globe, Jessie Laine Powell has been deemed a timeless classic jazz voice. Born in Lexington Kentucky, Powell grew up in a home filled with the gospel music of the church and that of her talented siblings. But it was the jazz influence of Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughn, Nancy Wilson, Shirley Horn and the Lawrence Welk Show that stirred her soul and begun to dominate her musical taste. As a result, she followed her love for the stage, the orchestra setting and jazz standards to Hollywood, California where she was afforded the opportunity to open up for the sultry jazz great Nancy Wilson. Powell has since gone on to add countless television, theatrical and radio appearances to her growing performance resume.

For more information on the series, visit https://www.originsjazz.org/, or read Smiley Pete's article about the series here.