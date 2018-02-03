Origins Jazz Series presents JD Allen Trio

Tee Dee's Lounge 266 E 2nd St , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

D Allen is a bright rising light on today’s international jazz scene. His unique and compelling voice on the instrument – the result of a patient and painstaking confrontation with the fundamentals of the art - has recently earned Allen a blaze of critical attention signaling his ascension to the upper ranks of the contemporary jazz world. Originally from Detroit, Allen’s apprenticeship, anchored by his lengthy tenure with Betty Carter, occurred largely in New York, where he worked with legends Lester Bowie, George Cables, Ron Carter, Louis Hayes, Frank Foster Big Band, Winard Harper,Dave Douglas, Cindy Blackman, Butch Morris, David Murray, Wallace Roney, Rufus Reid, and Geri Allen. JD Allen was named "Rising Star" in DownBeat's 2011 Critic’s Poll as well as a finalist in the 2010, 2009 and 2008 polls.

Tee Dee's Lounge 266 E 2nd St , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
