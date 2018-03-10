Origins Jazz Series: Raleigh Dailey

Tee Dee's Lounge 266 E 2nd St , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

March edition of the Origins Jazz Series, featuring Lexington-based pianist, Raleigh Dailey.

Dailey is in high demand as a composer and arranger; his works have been performed and recorded by numerous college, university, military, and professional jazz ensembles. His most recent chamber works are the Sonata for Alto Saxophone and Piano and Conversations for Trombone and Piano. He also was the recipient of the Al Smith Fellowship for Musical Composition sponsored by the Kentucky Arts Council. He has published articles in IAJE Research Papers, The Encyclopedia of Appalachia, Saxophone Journal, Jazz Improv Magazine, Music Reference Services Quarterly, Notes, and Teaching Music Through Performance In Jazz.

