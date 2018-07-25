Otep Shamaya's music is formed from the poetic marrow of creative intercourse. Art for art's sake. She was signed to Capitol Records in 2002 after only 5 shows, without a demo, and strictly on the power of her live performance. Since then, she has spoken at the Democratic National Convention on behalf of Rock the Vote, nominated by GLAAD for Outstanding Artist Award with Lady Gaga and Adam Lambert, won MTV's prestigious BEST VIDEO for Music with a message award. She has recorded 6 studio albums, 1 EP, and 1 live album, all original music, recorded several spoken word projects, expanded into the world of Voice Over for television, video games (THE LAST OF US), and major motion pictures (THE HOBBIT: The Battle Of The Five Armies), authored 3 books of original poetry, and continues to write and contribute to many other projects.