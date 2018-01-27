Outside the Spotlight 15th Anniversary ft. Anteloper

Lexington's Outside the Spotlight Jazz and Improvised Music Series kicked off in November of 2002, and this month the series will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a special show featuring the NYC-based outfit Anteloper (feat. Jaimie Branch on trumpet/electronics and Jason Nazary on percussion/electronics - both of whom have performed in the series before as part of Jason Ajeman's Highlife group) and Josh Berman (from Chicago, solo cornet).

For 15 years, the series, which is sponsored by University of Kentucky student-run radio station WRFL 88.1, has presented nearly 200 shows spotlighting jazz and improvised music, often of the left-field / outsider / avant garde variety. Many shows are free or donation-based, and many are also all ages. Series founder and organizer Ross Compton recently moved away from Lexington but continues to keep the series alive, with the help of the radio station.

Branch was featured as one of Rolling Stone magazine's "10 New Artists You Need To Know, in June 2017 -– read more about that here.