Mars Williams is a veteran in the Chicago scene, and besides his band Luquid Soul he is also working regularly with Ken Vandermark, Jim Baker, Dave Rempis and Paal Nilssen-Love. He´s also touring a lot with Psychedelic Furs. This time he teams up with Norwegian drummer Tollef Østvang into a powerful, spontaneous and unpredictable duo constantly searching for new and unheard musical landscapes.