Owl Night Hike

Learn about the owls of Central Kentucky and experience them in person on a night hike. Members of the Central Kentucky Audubon Society will share their knowledge as participants hike through The Arboretum and into the woods where they will try to call in these mysterious birds.

We will depart from the Visitor Center at 5:30 p.m. Bring binoculars and flashlights. Recommended for ages 7+. This program is completely outdoors; make sure to dress in warm layers.