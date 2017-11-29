Oxford American's Kentucky Music Issue Launch and Reading

The Oxford American Magazine, VisitLEX, and WUKY are proud to present a launch celebration in honor of the Oxford American’s 2017 Kentucky Music Issue at 21c Museum Hotel - Lexington! The event is free and open to the public, and is sponsored in part by 21c Museum Hotel - Lexington. Come by at 6:00 PM to mingle with writers, editors, and musicians featured in the issue. Literary readings and music begin at 7:00 PM and will last approximately 75-minutes. Food and drinks are available for purchase. This celebration is the second night in a two-night pair of events—with the first night being at The Burl on Tuesday, November 28—being held to launch the issue. The event will be emceed by Jason Howard, and it will feature readers Leesa Cross-Smith, Erik Reece, Rebecca Gayle Howell, Zandria Robinson, Crystal Wilkinson, and Silas House, all sharing work that’s published in the Oxford American’s Kentucky Music Issue. Kentucky musicians Joan Shelley and Brett Ratliff will add musical punctuations to the evening.