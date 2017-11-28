Oxform American's 2017 KY Music Issue Launch Party

The evening will feature an eclectic lineup of Kentucky musicians and performers spanning genres from bluegrass to blues rock and everything in between. Each act will perform a handful of songs, paying tribute to the musical trailblazers that paved the way for Kentucky’s rich musical heritage.

Based out of Louisville, Kentucky, singer/songwriter Joan Shelley's warm and mellifluous voice evokes both the deep south and west coast, drawing from both old-time country and '60s folk.

Energetically honoring the sound of traditional bluegrass and mountain music, with threads of singer-songwriter, rock and jam band music woven throughout, The Wooks are as at home on a festival stage as they are in a barn in the heart of Kentucky's horse country. The Wooks are CJ Cain (guitar), Galen Green (mandolin), Arthur Hancock (banjo), Roddy Puckett (bass) and Jesse Wells (fiddle). Inspired by legends and trailblazers like Crowe, Whitley, Simpson, Bush, Stapleton and Rice who cut their teeth on stages throughout the bluegrass region, The Wooks translate the sights and sounds of the people, hills, bars, roads and creeks around them into songs and shows that captivate.

1200’s performances are known for being uncategorizable, featuring something everyone will love. Whether performing as a DJ, full band or piano soloist, no genre is off the table. Jecorey "1200" Arthur is an award-winning educator, composer, performer and curator from Louisville, Kentucky

Tee Dee Young, a blues legend in his own time, definitely has the blues and loves “firing down on that guitar.” While playing his own unique style of the blues, his dynamic stage presence, exciting harmony and energy will put you in the mood for dancing. Young’s playing and singing are authentic to the genre but oblivious to current industry trends. His guitar is a weapon, wielded with total authority, assailing the listener with his sheer virtuosity.

Brett Ratliff's home place is Van Lear, Kentucky, the historic coal camp that gave birth to Loretta Lynn. Having been mentored by the masters of the area—George Gibson, Rich Kirby, Paul David Smith, Lee Sexton, and Jamie Wells among them—Ratliff is often the traditionally trained musician on stage with country, acid honk-a-tonk and cow punk. He has toured the region and the world with groups such as Clack Mountain String Band, Dirk Powell Band, Giant Rooster Sideshow and Rich & the Po’ Folk, and has played alongside the likes of Woody Pines, Chris Stapleton, Foghorn Stringband, Jean Ritchie, Mike Seeger and Art Stamper.

Johnny Conqueroo is a highly kinetic blues/psych-rock trio from Lexington, Kentucky. Members include Grant Curless (guitar, vocals, keys), Wils Quinn (drums, vocals, percussion), and Shawn Reynolds (bass, keys). The band is touring in support of their second release, the new LP “Washed Up." After releasing their first EP in 2015, the band’s raw sound and energy drew the attention of local and regional audiences, with selection to play several 2016 festivals such as Moonshiners Ball, Beaux Arts Ball, Great Day, Moontower and Patchwork. As word spread, and EPs changed hands, eventually even Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Billy Gibbons took notice.