Prolific, influential, cult-­hero & indie -folk icon, PALEFACE, is now a high-energy & charismatic duo featuring his girlfriend Monica "Mo" Samalot, on drum-kit & charming candied vocal harmonies. The band celebrated the release of their latest album, One Big Party (Ramseur Records), with a special guest ­performance alongside The Avett Brothers at Radio City Music Hall, followed by US & Europe tours...including special performances on NPR's Mountain Stage & Daytrotter (voted top 20 of the year).