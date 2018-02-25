Pallbearer/ Ruby The Hatchet/ Spotlights

Cosmic Charlie's 723 National Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40502

American female fronted hard/alternative rock and heavy metal band. They are especially heavily rooted in the psychedelic rock genre. Members of Ruby The Hatchet, are based in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Pallbearer’s third album, Heartless, is an inspired collection of monumental rock music. The band offers a complex sonic architecture that weaves together the spacious exploratory elements of classic prog, the raw anthemics of 90’s alt-rock, and stretches of black-lit proto-metal. 

Spotlights: Sludge gaze from Brooklyn, New York.

