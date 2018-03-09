Born into a life of comedy, Pauly Shore is seared into the public consciousness for his attention-grabbing comedic talents, and his meteoric rise to notoriety in the 1990’s with starring roles in popular film comedies, acting-up as MTV “VJ” and show host, and performing his stand-up at national comedy clubs, including legendary venue The Comedy Store – where Pauly continues to work and perform. An entertainment career was virtually pre-ordained for Pauly Montgomery Shore. At age 4, he sat on the lap of The King himself in the company of his father, comedian Sammy Shore, who opened for Elvis during the early ’70s. Around the same time, Pauly’s mother, Mitzi, and father opened The Comedy Store on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip, giving their son the rare opportunity to hang out and be inspired by such rising talents as Robin Williams, David Letterman and the late Sam Kinison, who became Pauly’s mentor.