Paw Patrol Live!

Rupp Arena 430 W Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

It's the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol comes to the rescue as Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place.

  • NOV 6 Tuesday / 6:00 PM
  • NOV 7 Wednesday / 10:00 AM
  • NOV 7 Wednesday / 2:00 PM
  • NOV 7 Wednesday / 6:00 PM
THEATER & PERFORMANCE
