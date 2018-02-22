PechaKucha Night is a idea and story-sharing night. Eight speakers share creative works, stories and inspirations. The event is open to anyone to attend.

A worldwide phenomenon that began in 2003 in Tokyo, PechaKucha offers the opportunity for a broad range of participants to present their projects, ideas and passions at a fun, informal and fast-paced gathering. Drawing its name from the Japanese word for the sound of "chit chat," PKN uses a quick and concise 20 x 20 presentation format that allows presenters to show 20 images, each for 20 seconds. Presenters describe their project as the images forward automatically.

Anyone interested in presenting at a Lexington PechaKucja Night is invited to contact Patrick Bello at pklexington @ gmail.com for more information.

If you're curious what this PechaKucha thing is all about, check out this 30 sec video to learn all about it:

Be sure to follow the page to be looped in on information.