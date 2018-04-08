So Percussion with the UK Percussion Ensemble

Sō Percussion has redefined the scope and role of modern percussion ensembles through new collaborative works of modern classics. The percussion-based band includes musicians Eric Cha-Beach, Josh Quillen, Adam Sliwinski, and Jason Treuting. Together they have toured throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. In performances, Sō Percussion synthesizes original music, artistic collaboration, theatrical and visual art into a powerful experience for curious and adventurous audiences.

Program:

Asphalt Jungle by Sergio Asad, performed by the UK Percussion Ensemble, James Campbell, conductor, and featuring soloists Dieter Hennings (University of Kentucky) and Andrew Zohn (Columbus State University) on guitar.