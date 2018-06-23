Picnic with a Purpose Benefit for Dress for Success Lexington

Dress for Success Lexington's "Picnic with a Purpose" returns to MoonDance Amphitheater. The event will feature food and drinks, live music, inflatables, corn hole boards, Giant Jenga, raffle items and more.
This event is a family friendly version of BYOB; Bring Your Own Blanket. Lawn chairs are also welcome, however no individual seating will be provided.
100% of the proceeds benefit the women served by Dress for Success Lexington.
MoonDance Ampitheatre at Midnight Pass 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513 View Map
