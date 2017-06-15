× Expand Picnic With The Pops

The 38th annual Picnic With The Pops will take audience members back to the 1980s with a unique performance on each night of the two-night event. On Friday night, the Lexington Philharmonic will perform John Williams’ Academy-Award nominated film score “Raiders Of The Lost Ark” alongside a screening of the film, while Saturday’s event will feature “The Music of Michael Jackson,” performed by The Lexington Philharmonic with guest vocalist James Delisco. Both evenings take place under the stars in Keeneland’s idyllic Meadow by Keene Barn, and feature decadent table decorating competitions and on-site food trucks – though patrons are also encouraged to bring their own food and beverages, or arrange for on-site catering. Tickets go on sale on June 23, with tables of eight and general admission (blanket seating) both available. Kids 12 and under are free both nights.

www.lexpops.com