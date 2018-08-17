Picnic With The Pops: “The Music of the Rolling Stones”

www.lexpops.com

The 39th annual Picnic With The Pops will pay tribute to one of the world’s most beloved rock ‘n’ roll bands with “The Music of The Rolling Stones,” performed by The Lexington Philharmonic with guest conductor Brent Havens and other special guests. The beloved annual summer event take place under the stars in Keeneland’s idyllic Meadow by Keene Barn, with highlights including decadent table decorating competitions and on-site food trucks – though patrons are also encouraged to bring their own food and beverages, or arrange for on-site catering. Tickets go on sale on June 14, with tables of eight and general admission (blanket seating) both available. Kids 12 and under are free both nights.