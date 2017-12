Finish the year strong and welcome 2018 with a cider cocktail toast at Pivot Brewing.

$75 Ticket: 7:00 PM-1:00AM

* Three Course Dinner Catered by Marksbury Farm

* 10oz Cider Paired with Each Course

* Dance Party with WRFL

* Late Night Snack Buffet

* Noise Makers and Party Favors

* Midnight Cider Cocktail Toast

* Commemorative Glass

$25 Ticket: 9:00 PM-1:00AM

* Dance Party with WRFL

* Late Night Snack Buffet

* Midnight Cider Cocktail Toast

* Noise Makers and Party Favors

* Commemorative Glass