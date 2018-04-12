Poets For Puerto Rico

This benefit for victims affected by the 2017 hurricanes in Puerto Rico will feature readings and performances from the following artists:

Warren Byrom

Maurice Manning

Manuel Gonzales

Martha Gehringer

Leatha Kendrick

Jeremy Paden

Deri Ross Pryor

Frank X Walker

Broadsides of Jeremy Paden’s poem "No Other Raft," featuring art by Annelisa Hermosilla, will be for sale for $25 at the event. (Broadsides can be purchased in advance and picked up at the reading.)

If you'd like to purchase the broadside in advance or otherwise contribute to the fundraiser, visit https://www.youcaring.com/poetsforpuertorico. The event is geared to raise money for Brigada de Todxs, a volunteer community group in Puerto Rico that is rebuilding houses in the rural, mountainous region of central Puerto Rico. Monies will go to TECHO, a Latin American based non-profit group similar to Habitat for Humanity who has provided building materials for the Brigada.