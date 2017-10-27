PRHBTN Exhibition Opening

LAL will once again host the PRHBTN exhibition within the Loudoun House galleries, providing local street artists with an opportunity to sell their work through a commission-free exhibition. The galleries will be enlivened with works from local street artists and this year the exhibition will feature three murals within the galleries spaces created by local artists.

This year’s festival will feature the work of Said Dokins, Jessica Sabogal, Dragon 76 & Keya Tama, who will be creating works throughout the city. Friday, Oct. 20th is the “Soft Opening” of the PRHBTN exhibition, featuring an interactive mural activity and artist meet & greet, while the muralists are at work in the galleries. Visiting artist Said Dokins will be working at LAL creating a new work at LAL’s rotating mural site. The exhibition will open on Friday, October 27th through LAL’s Fourth Friday from 6-9, and the event will be followed by an after-party from 9-12midnight with guest DJs to be announced.