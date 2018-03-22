Quiet Hollers/ Mo Lowda

Quiet Hollers are a Louisville indie rock band.

Known for their progressive song writing and energetic live performances, Mo Lowda & the Humble's beginnings were in the beer-soaked basements of Philadelphia. Following the release of their first full length album in 2013, the trio, consisting of Jordan Caiola, Shane Woods, and Nate Matulis began playing venues throughout the city. After experiencing the high of multiple sold out hometown shows, The Humble took their act on the road. 2015 was highlighted by shows throughout the country and plays at notable summer festivals such as Firefly.