R.C. May Photography Endowment Lecture Series

Exhibiting photographers Lori Nix and Kathleen Gerber discuss their collaborative images of constructed environments. Lori Nix's sensibility was formed by a childhood in Kansas where floods, blizzards, and tornadoes were normal phenomena and films like "Planet of the Apes", "Towering Inferno", and "Earthquake" played at the movie house. Her photographs present spaces of urban ruin - a wrecked anatomy classroom, a once grand library, and a Chinese takeout restaurant. These are not documents of real world decay but rather images made with painstakingly constructed dioramas that she builds with her partner, Kathleen Gerber.