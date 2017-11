The first artist in the 2017-18 R.C. May Photography Lecture Series, photographers Lori Nix and Kathleen Gerber discuss their collaborative images of constructed environments. Lecture will be in the Gatton Business College, Kincaid Auditorium. Admission is FREE and open to the public. An exhibition of their photographs is on view from October 7-December 3, 2017. For more information about their work visit http://finearts.uky.edu/art-museum