This is a story about a girl and her Nan. The girl’s name is Rapunzel, and she likes painting with every color imaginable, watching the birds fly down to the seashore, and singing her Nan’s old lullaby. But as Rapunzel grows older and older, and her hair grows longer and longer, her curiosity grows bigger and BIGGER as she wonders what lies behind the distant horizon.

PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:

Saturday, January 26 – 11:00am (Sensory Friendly Performance), 2:00pm, & 7:00pm

Sunday, January 27 – 2:00pm & 4:30pm