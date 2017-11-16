Delcamp Visiting Writers Series

Join us for a reading that will feature three acclaimed poets including Juan Carlos Mestre, winner of Spain’s National Prize for Poetry and the National Writer’s Award. Also participating will be Alexandra Dominguez, a visual artist and poet who was awarded Chile’s national prize for painting, and Margarita Merino, a Spanish poet and artist who has won literary awards for her poetry, including “Viaje al interior (Journey to the Interior).” The event is free and open to the public. The event is part of the Delcamp Visiting Writer Series.