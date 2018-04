For over a decade, Record Store Day has been honoring the institution of your neighborhood record store. Lexington CD Central will host a day of festivities including giveaways, deals, features, food and music:

1 p.m.: Afro-punk trio Damned African Descendants

2 p.m.: Folk rock quartet The Vaticans

3 p.m.: Young rock and roll trio Sour Cream Band

4 p.m.: Dub/ska powerhouse SUNNY Cheeba