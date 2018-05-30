Red Barn Radio: Joanna-James

JOANNA~JAMES is a Kentucky music duo who authors original music with an inventive roots sound; while telling stories of life, love, and home for the discerning music listener. Born and raised in East Kentucky, JoAnna Lewis-Oldfield brings an Appalachian soul quality to music. With influences in bluegrass, folk, and soul, she has a broad understanding of various genres. Touring with a group of vocalists, known as The Appalachian Troubadours, since 1993, she is no stranger to the stage. Notable performances include appearances at the Kentucky State Fair, The Renfro Valley Barn Dance, The Mountain Arts Center of Prestonsburg; home of the Kentucky Opry, and two guest appearances on the WSM Midnight Jamboree in Nashville, TN following the Grand Ole Opry with Rhonda Vincent and Jack Green. JoAnna's transition as an independent singer/songwriter led her to a collaboration with multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter James Moore. James, a multi-instrumentalist, from Lexington, KY, specializes in acoustic and electric guitar playing, as well as bass, mandolin, and dobro. His wide-ranging, comprehensive style was shaped by influences, such as, Mark Knopfler, Jimmy Vaughan, Tony Rice, Jimmy Page, and Stevie Ray Vaughan.