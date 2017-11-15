Red Barn Radio: William Matheny

William Matheny – West Virginia native and the longtime keyboardist for Athens, Ohio, indie heroes Southeast Engine – has broken out on his own with "Strange Constellations," his debut 11-song solo collection out February 24, 2017. Classed as a "songwriter’s songwriter," and touring recently with Tyler Childers, he'll be joined at the Red Barn Radio show by John R. Miller – a founding member of noted bluegrass group The Fox Hunt and a former member of The Hacksaw Boys and Locust Honey – on bass guitar and harmony vocals.

"If you’re looking for your new favorite Americana rocker, look no further than the wonderful William Matheny." --Daytrotter

"It's rare to hear a debut album as accomplished as 'Strange Constellations'... a fully formed, honest and believable album littered with musical surprises and with lyrics that cut through the everyday stories they tell. 8/10" --Americana UK

Tickets are $8 at the door. Use Church Street entrance.

Red Barn Radio is a weekly produced live concert, staged in the Performance Hall at ArtsPlace in downtown Lexington, Kentucky that strives to present, promote and preserve the rich musical tradition and artists of this Kentucky region and the South. Now in its 16th season, the program is also streamed live on the web and on Facebook Live. The edited version of the show is syndicated and airs weekly on the Red Barn Network of stations.