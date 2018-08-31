Red, White, and Boom

Over the course of the three days, there will be 15 country artists with five headliners. Two headliners will perform on Friday and Saturday, and one on Sunday.

Friday, August 31 Artists:• Chris Young• Cole Swindell• Rodney Atkins• Morgan Wallen• Morgan Evans

Saturday, September 1 Artists:• Brad Paisley• TBA (Announced 8/13/18)• Kane Brown• Chase Rice• Ashley McBryde

Sunday, September 2 Artists:• Toby Keith• Luke Combs• David Lee Murphy• Tyler Farr• Craig Campbell