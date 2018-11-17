REO Speedwagon

Google Calendar - REO Speedwagon - 2018-11-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - REO Speedwagon - 2018-11-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - REO Speedwagon - 2018-11-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - REO Speedwagon - 2018-11-17 19:30:00

EKU Center for The Arts Hall Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40475

Formed in 1967 and fronted by vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon’s unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest. The band is celebrated for their explosive 1980 album Hi Infidelity, which spent 15 weeks at No. 1 and produced the massive hit singles “Keep On Loving You,” and “Take It On The Run.” Today, REO Speedwagon has sold 40 million albums around the globe and continue to electrify audiences worldwide in concert with hits and fan-favorites such as “In Your Letter,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” and many, many more.

Info
EKU Center for The Arts Hall Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40475 View Map
MUSIC
Google Calendar - REO Speedwagon - 2018-11-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - REO Speedwagon - 2018-11-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - REO Speedwagon - 2018-11-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - REO Speedwagon - 2018-11-17 19:30:00