Restless Leg String Band Album Release Show

Local jam-grass band from Restless Leg String Band will celebrate the release of their new album, " Bigger Than a Feeling" at The Burl with friends Vivian Leigh, Dark Moon Hollow and The Mad Gravity. Festivities include fireworks.
The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
